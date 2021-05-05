Actress Anushka Ranjan, who was last seen in the film Gulabi Lens, has urged all to take protocols seriously, given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. "Let's all stay strong in this. We have a difficult situation at hand and we have to follow all protocols extremely seriously. If possible, let's double mask when we go out if we go out. We have to sanitise and maintain social distancing when we are out. Let's get vaccinated whenever the situation arises," Anushka said. Pooja Hegde Is COVID-19 Free, Tweets She Has ‘Kicked Stupid Corona’s Butt and Finally Tested Negative'.

She added: "Do help the right foundations and be accountable that our donations are used for the right purposes. We have no choice but to defeat this virus. It can't get the better of us at any cost. My prayers and love to all. Let's stay safe and healthy." Anushka made her debut in Bollywood with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She was later seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Pulkit Samrat Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘This Is Our Best Form of Defence’ (View Pic).

In 2020, she starred in the web show Fittrat, which also stars Krystle D'Souza and Aditya Seal.

