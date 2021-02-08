Alia Bhatt has taken time off from her hectic schedule and has jetted off to Maldives with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her BFFs, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. The girls have been sharing intriguing pictures on social media platforms from their Maldivian holiday and giving us major vacation goals. These beach bums are not just looking stunning in their swim-wears, but also seem to be having a gala time. From donning sexy swimsuits to posing for fun-filled selfies to grooving to relaxing at the spa, the girls are making most of it. Alia Bhatt’s Sexy Bikini Affair Amidst the Blue Sea Is Giving Us Major Mermaid Vibes!

The tropical island Maldives is a favourite destination of many. From enjoying the sunny weather to hitting the deep blue ocean, one would one just wouldn’t want to leave this location. The pictures from these girls’ Maldivian trip has also been circulated on fan pages. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a look at it right away!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a series of intriguing projects lined up. She’ll be seen in Brahmastra in which Alia is sharing screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She’d be making her Tollywood debut with the upcoming magnum opus RRR. She also has Gangubai Kathiawadi that is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

