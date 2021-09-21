Bollywood actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are getting married soon. Well, as per reports in Spotboye, the rumoured couple are all set to tie the knot on November 21. That's not it, the report also mentions that the wedding date, clothes, and other details are finalised as per COVID-19 protocols. Well, we wonder if this is true?

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan:

