Athiya Shetty was one of the bridesmaids at Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremony and boy, did she deck up like a doll! Of course, Alia Bhatt was a stunner but Shetty was equally delightful in her choice of attires and the way she picked the most intricate of designs. From a pretty pink Shehlaa Khan lehenga to a stunning Falguni & Shane Peacock saree, Shetty's outfits were carefully chosen to suit and justify her tall and lean frame. Aditya Seal – Anushka Ranjan Wedding: Krystle D’souza Shares A Picture Of ‘The Beautiful Bride With Her Tribe’.

If you have weddings to attend in your family or if you are seeking some bridal inspiration, there were tons to witness at Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremony this weekend. From Athiya to Vaani, Alia and Bhumi Pednekar, each girl had a variety to offer and there were a plethora of options for you to visualise. Athiya definitely stood out from the rest, thanks to her charming outfits and her own personal charm that added dollops of wow element to it. She chose a nice colour palette that was filled with pinks and yellows. Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor and Other Celebs Look Glam at the Function! (View Pics and Video).

Shetty also didn't try to go overboard with her styling. She stuck to basics and waited to display its wonders. With no elaborative designs or loud colours, she opted for simplicity and that worked in her favour. To give you a detailed explanation of her attires here's breaking all three of her looks from the big event.

In Shehlaa Khan

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Anita Dongre

Well, she was certainly the best-dressed girl in the crowd and we are certainly bookmarking all her different looks. Here's looking forward to more of her appearances in the future.

