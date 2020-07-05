With the ongoing lockdown, creativity is at its peak. While seemingly impossible feats are now being skillfully mastered, imaginations expanding and social distancing dominating our quarantined lives, Athiya Shetty turned into a stylist-muse-cover-girl in a lit facetime photoshoot for the leading lifestyle magazine, Brides Today. A far cry from the usual glossy larger than life opulence, Athiya basked in sunlight, repurposed an all-pink ensemble from her humble wardrobe and put on some makeup for the shoot. As our favourite millennial, Athiya Shetty is a bonafide fashionista who always brings her innately sartorial game to the fore, whether the mood is for subtle simplicity or a glamorous one.

All of 27 and three films old and a fashion cynosure, Athiya is genetically blessed with a lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses. She has carved a niche for herself as she sticks to classics like stripes. With subtle confidence in tow, the eldest daughter of Suniel Shetty makes a compelling case for the much loved minimal bridal look. Here's a closer look at the cover shot by Rahul Jhangiani over Facetime. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal.

Athiya Shetty - Facetime Chic

The cover has Athiya teaming a pink blouse, pink lehenga from her own wardrobe with her mother's red Banarasi dupatta. Chandbalis, bangles and ring from her mother's wardrobe coupled with a self-done makeup and hairdo complete her vibe. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

