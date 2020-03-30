Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Athiya Shetty Striped Style Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are perennially on the lookout for style lessons from millennials. Athiya Shetty is one such fashionista whose effortless style always strikes a chord. She may be a few films old but Athiya Shetty’s tryst with sartorial style is aptly aided by her demure demeanour, a whiff of subtle confidence and oodles of elegance. She posted a selfie wearing a cropped striped tee with denim. Time and again, Athiya has had us taking cues from her style directory that's clearly showcased that this millennial loves stripes. Stripes are an eternal fashion trend and Athiya's astute sense of stripe play in her promotional and off-duty vibes carefully conspired with her fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. Here are all those times when Athiya made us fall in love with her non-fussy but alluring striped fashion game.

The quintessential horizontal and vertical stripes have always been an undisputed chic fashion choice in addition to with being a wardrobe and summer staple. Trans-seasonal as they may seem, stripes have emerged stronger than before and make up for a classy presence in our wardrobes. Street style aficionados have also embraced stripes with much gusto and here's how Athiya Shetty has curated a lookbook for us to steal the perfect looks to emulate wherein she is seen pulling off a myriad of striped ensembles with signature subdued aplomb, a strong beauty game accentuating that chiselled jawline, doe-shaped eyes and perfectly styling those long tresses. Athiya Shetty Stuns in a Rutu Neeva Strapless Gown, Her B&W Pictures Are an Absolute Wow!

Multi-coloured striped coordinates featuring a long line shrug and pants from Doodlage were teamed with a white crop top and brown shoes from Aldo and the look was rounded out with a minimal makeup of nude pink lips, highlighted cheeks coupled with slightly wavy hair.

It was a Bhibhu Mohapatra ensemble featuring a white striped peplum bodice and beige striped flared pants. Athiya teamed her look with sleek black open sandals, half-moon Eurumme earrings and completed the look with minimal makeup of pink lips, delicately lined eyes and soft wavy hair.

A denim bralette and pleated pant set with animal artwork & stripe applique jacket from Ragini Ahuja’s label, Ikai was teamed with an exquisite ghungroo choker, classic black pumps, open hair and a minimal makeup of delicately done winged eyes.

Matching striped separates from Bodice, Athiya stepped into shoes from Bally and flaunted pink lips and a deconstructed eyeliner look.

Athiya paired her wide-leg striped pants with a matching jacket from Jodi Life with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels, white sneakers and subtle makeup. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal

A dark Paule Ka striped blazer and pants were teamed with a black brunette and a pair of brown pointy-toed pumps, earrings by Azotiique, subtle makeup of nude pink lips, contoured and highlighted cheekbones coupled with textured centre-parted hair completed her look.

For the LFW Winter/Festive 2019 edit, Athiya took to a monochrome striped saree as she closed the show for Abraham and Thakore. Long cascading beaded earrings, subtle glam and open hair completed her look.

A striped cord set by Lovebirds studio with a choker from Misho Designs complimented subtle makeup and sleek hair. Athiya Shetty Looks Like a Modern-Day Princess in Her New Photoshoot.

A casual travel vibe featured relaxed fit separates from Chola with white sneakers, a sling bag and subtle glam.

Channelling a minimal chic vibe and looking nothing less than stunning, Athiya Shetty has tapped the sweet spot between dressing comfortably and manifesting the vogues effortlessly in all her looks.