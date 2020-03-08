Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal (View Pics)

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

I personally believe Athiya Shetty is not often praised for her style statements. The girl seriously shows tremendous potential but her lack of popularity doesn't work in favour. While the lady is still struggling to find a recognition in Bollywood, she continues to put her best fashion foot forward. From awards ceremonies to social events attendance, Shetty girl is always decked up in some of the prettiest ensembles and we usually go gaga about her choices. The new one is no different! In fact, it's too charming for words to even describe it. Athiya Shetty Stuns in a Rutu Neeva Strapless Gown, Her B&W Pictures Are an Absolute Wow!

Athiya Shetty in Kunal Rawal

Athiya's Kunal Rawal separates in ink blue colour looked amazing. The girl was able to exude some bawsy vibes while retaining her charming factor intact. A fashionista who's always on the roll, Athiya prefers her fashion choices to be colourful, distinct and ultra-modern all the time. Even on days when she picks an ethnic outfit, she tries to choose a design that's more contemporary in nature. It has to be a blend of everything as the girl hardly settles for anything basic.

Athiya further tried to give a boho touch to her outfit by picking an oxidised necklace with silver heels and matching handbag to go with her look. She kept her locks open as she continued slaying in her outfit of the night. Athiya Shetty Is Too Glam to Give a Damn in a Crisp Striped Pantsuit!

Athiya has a strong team of stylists who have her back. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress is steadily emerging as a fashion force to reckon with and a bit of appreciation from your side would do you no harm. Join us as we cheer for this star kid and her amazing outings from the top of our lungs.