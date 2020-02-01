Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo Finds It 'Saddening to Be Only Woman of Colour' on Getting Nominated As The Best Actress in a Leading Role'

Cynthia Erivo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is "saddening". Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama Harriet, said while she is happy about her nod, it also highlights the lack of diversity in Hollywood. "It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener. It can't just be me alone. Brad Pitt Stuns Everyone By Wearing a Name Tag at Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon.

There's just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people's work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, "Oh, I wish we would've given roses," when people aren't there to actually receive them. I don't want us to do that," the 33-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "To be in a room and not being able to see other actors (of colour) who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else," she added. Names of Oscars 2020 Presenters Announced! Rami Malek, Olivia Colman And Other Winners Of Last Year To Hand Out The Trophies.

Earlier this month, Erivo addressed the film industry's diversity blindspots this awards season by turning down a performance of "Harriet's" "Stand Up" at the BAFTAs because of the lack of representation. For the best actress Oscar trophy, Erivo will go up against Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Saoirse Ronan ("Little Woman").