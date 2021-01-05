Hangover actor Bradley Cooper celebrates his birthday today and the actor continues to be one of the handsome daddies in Hollywood. The dashing hunk whose features resemble some Greek God is easily one of the most sought after names in H-town. Besides his chiselled jawline, Bradley's personal wardrobe is to die for. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, this American actor is able to woo our hearts with his casual and formal appearances. Bradley Cooper Birthday Special: From A Star Is Born to American Hustle, 5 Unmissable Performances of the American Actor.

One look at his closet and you are convinced that Bradley's a non-fussy guy. He prefers being casual over everything else. On days when he's asked to make red carpet appearances, he prefers his tuxedos like everyone else. But his street style is more about checkered shirts and well-fitted jeans or a classic trench coat in winter. His appearances are refined and easy to ape. Bradley's best style moments can always be spotted on streets or at the airports when he is at his casual best. Don't believe us? Check out the pictures below. Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper Take Their Daughters to a Playdate Together.

Besides dating Irina Shayk, his outings are enough reason for men to envy him. If only looks could kill, Bradley would be in prison forever. Yea, as cheesy as it sounds but that's a fact and you can't deny it. We hope the hunk has an amazing year ahead and that he keeps giving us reasons to adore him every day. Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper!

