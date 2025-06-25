The creative director created quite the buzz by shutting down the neighborhood surrounding the Pompidou Center museum for an extravagant display staged on a life-size version of the Indian game, crafted by Jain from Mumbai. Williams first explored India in 2018 to promote an Adidas collection inspired by the Holi festival, and this time he ventured back with his team, visiting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jodhpur to immerse themselves in the essence of Indian fashion. Prada S/S 2026: Indian Boy’s Kohlapuri Chappals Just Made a Splash.

This season, many collections in Paris echoed influences from India, with Louis Vuitton highlighting the impact of contemporary Indian sartorialism on the global wardrobe. In his show notes, Pharrell emphasized “cloths, cuts, colors, and craftsmanship” as the crucial focus areas, leading to a more laid-back presentation at the Centre Pompidou, attended by a star-studded audience that included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bradley Cooper, and Indian muse Nora Fatehi alongside Ishan Khatter. Fashion Critics: From Anonymous to Vocal – Is Our Perception of Fashion Changing?

However, let’s be candid: the standout elements that added sophistication were the Indian aesthetics woven into the trunks, serving as a striking centerpiece amidst the collection’s audacious features. The array of ready-to-wear items, like smart leather bomber jackets and stylish corduroy sets, struck a chord for their market appeal. This was a collection that felt authentic, showcasing a lineup that could easily find its way onto store shelves within the year.

Expect to see buttery leather jackets, sleek overcoats, sharp blazers, roomy dress trousers, short-sleeve button-ups, classic formal wear, and, of course, monogrammed leather bags. The collection also included bold designs like glimmering metallic jackets, trousers, and ties, alongside animal-patterned suits, coats, and accessories – all perfectly tailored for the label’s extravagant clientele without venturing too far into excess. Perhaps this pragmatic approach is a response to LVMH's recent sales slowdown, but either way, Williams ’focus on realistic cuts is commendable. Highlighting India, a nation with the world’s largest population and a rapidly growing middle class, seems a strategic move worth noting.

At the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, the subcontinent's cultural influence took center stage, celebrating its rich craftsmanship and heritage.

