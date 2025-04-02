BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS member V have always grabbed headlines due to their relationship rumours. From their low-key Paris date to secret outings, the K-Pop stars have left fans with no option but to talk about their rumoured romance. The duo are once again back in the spotlight after a photo that allegedly shows them kissing has gone viral on social media. The leak made by a person claiming to be a former YG Entertainment (agency that manages BLACKPINK) employee has reignited the relationship rumours between the duo. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose and Lisa Slammed for Using ‘N-Word’ in Pre-Debut Videos; Netizens React As ‘YG Leaker’ Exposes Racism in K-Pop Industry.

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s Alleged Kissing Pic

A picture of Jennie and V alleged kissing is doing rounds on the internet, leaving both ARMY and BLINK in shock. The photo went viral after an anonymous person claiming to be a former YG Entertainment employee leaked the information online. The photo instantly went viral across social media platforms, especially X (previously Twitter). The majority of users were totally convinced that the photo was legit, acting as proof of the rumoured romance between the two. The speculations only intensified after the user claimed to have many such pieces of evidence, which they will be releasing soon.

BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie’s Alleged Kissing Photo

YG_LEAKER LEAKED JENNIE AND TAEHYUNG KISS ⁉️⁉️⁉️❓❓❓❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/fx0KWA4eoZ — . (@ygleakerinfo) April 1, 2025

Is the Leaked Pic Legit? Fans Do a Fact Check

The photos, originally shared on Discord, went instantly viral across several social media platforms in no time. While many panicked when they saw the viral kissing picture, a few eagle-eyed fans did some research before blindly believing the photos. Fans proved that the photo looked similar to Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk from the time they were dating. Fans shared proof that the photo claiming to be of V and Jennie was actually from Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's viral NYC outing from March 3, 2015.

Reacting to the viral photos, a fan wrote, "That's not Taehyung, I can recognize him even from a distance, while another wrote, "Y’all believe everything I swear." A user said that the real leaker is on Discord and not X or Instagram, urging users to not believe everything they see." BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Paris Date Photos in News Again After French Paparazzo Reveals How K-Pop Idol’s Friend Tipped Him off About Couple’s Secret Vacation.

Netizens React to BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s Alleged Kissing Pic

That’s not even them😭 — Minnie (@Miin3verse2) April 1, 2025

Ahem

The real and legit leaker is on discord not on Instagram🤡 y'all fall for anything it's embarrassing — lalisalami (@aruu112) April 1, 2025

Hilarious

girl that’s a white man — 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐨 (@michaelswidow) April 2, 2025

BTS Antis Are Working Full Time These Days

When are you going to stop spreading false information about BTS members? You've been getting the interaction you wanted for days, leave Taehyung alone you obsessive psychopaths pic.twitter.com/c5p7zTpIaB — Holy (@rosaellatk) April 1, 2025

Legal Action Soon?

CAN HYBE ODDATELIER YG TAKE ACTION??!!!! WTF UR ARTIST LITERALLY BEEN ATTACKED LEFT AND RIGHT, FAKE RUMORS AND MORE.. THIS IS NOT RIGHT — Adriangrande (@Jullukosanji) April 2, 2025

V will be returning from his mandatory military service this year, and make an OT7 comeback with his fellow members. On the other hand, Jennie who recently dropped her debut solo studio album "Ruby". BLACKPINK is also touted to make a full group return in 2025.

