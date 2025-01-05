So many famous birthdays on January 5. Indian politician Mamata Banerjee, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, Former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and several famous people are born on January 5. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 5. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 5, along with their year of birth. 5 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bradley Cooper Deepika Padukone Mamata Banerjee Murli Manohar Joshi Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Diane Keaton Kristin Cavallari Sana Mir Marilyn Manson January Jones Shah Jahan Hayao Miyazaki Robert Duvall Clancy Brown Suki Waterhouse Sergiy Stakhovsky Darlene Hard

