It's Brie Larson's birthday today and we are thinking about planning her movie marathon. The Captain Marvel of MCU, Larson was the recent big name that Marvel roped in for its universe. An Academy Award-winning actress, Larson is also a fashionista eager to set the red carpet on fire. While she's slightly biased towards Rodarte, there are times when she nailed a Gucci design or slayed in a Versace dress equivalently. Her choices are off-beat, chic but stunning every single time. Star Wars, Hunger Games, The Big Bang Theory - Brie Larson Reveals 8 Major Projects She Auditioned For But Didn't Get (Watch Video).

Brie Larson's style file is filled with some blue pieces and then there's a neutral colour palette that she likes to stick to. Her unusual red carpet choices often woo our hearts and she usually finds a place in our best-dressed list. For someone who as particular as her, Larson's enigmatic choices have to be in sync with her strong persona. She's a brilliant actress but she's also a stunner waiting to rule our hearts with her charming appearances. As the Room actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of our personal favourite red carpet outings by the actress. Brie Larson Launches Her YouTube Channel, Gives Us a Glimpse of Her Interesting Chats With Lilly Singh, Sean Evans and More in the First Video!

Keep scrolling to find out what's so amazing about them.

In Celine

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Michael Kors

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rodarte

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brie Larson's promotional style file for Captain Marvel was a 'marvellous' affair. With the help of her ace stylist, she managed to make some of the most conventional outfits look so unconventional. A charming seductress whose appearances become a hot topic of discussion, Brie is a name that we follow blindly. She's one of the most admired red carpet attendees and there's always a reason to look up to her.

Before we sign off, here's wishing the talented actress a very happy birthday and a fulfilling year ahead.

