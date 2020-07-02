The coronavirus quarantine has led to celebrities finding newer and newer ways to keep their audiences entertained. While musicians are holding virtual concerts, Hollywood celebs have been doing their bit to help out amid the crisis by reading stories online and hosting virtual shows. Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel seems to have thought to make a good use of her time at home to start her own YouTube channel where she will be talking about her personal life as well as also chatting with some special guests. The actress dropped her first video on July 2 and well, we think it's a lot of fun. Brie Larson Has the Cutest Reaction to a Gay Couple Getting Engaged at Her Meet and Greet and Twitter Is Loving It!

Larson's first video, titled "So I made a decision" gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from her channel. She gives us bits of the interviews that she has done and who all will be featured on her channel as she talks about everything under the sun. Among the many interesting faces that we see Brie talking to in this video clip are the likes of Sean Evans, Swoozie, Lilly Singh, Connor Franta. Larson's mother also makes an appearance in this video.

Check Out the Video Here:

In the caption for her debut post, Larson wrote, "Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!"Brie Larson to Get Top Billing in Marvel Like her More Established Male Co-stars?

Larson also referenced the Black Lives Matter movement in her first video and concluded her video by highlighting Black creators and artists asking her audience to check their work. From this introductory video, it sure looks like this channel is going to be a great ride for Larson's fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).