Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting third child together and we couldn't be happier. The couple recently announced this good news with their fans and the former model wasted no time in debuting her baby bump. Chrissy is already a mum of two and she certainly finds a permanent place in the list of yummy mums of Hollywood. The couple is looking forward to welcoming this new addition to their family but until then, let's keep a tab on her maternity style file, shall we? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen To Welcome Third Baby: 6 Times the Couple Gave Us Perfect Family Goals (View Pics).

Chrissy took to her Instagram story to share her mirror selfie wherein she debuted her new baby bump in style. The model wore nothing but just a blazer with her tights that allowed her to flaunt her baby bump to the fullest. Later she was spotted running a few errands with her daughter, Luna which interestingly also marked her first public appearance since the big announcement. Chrissy's all-black look consisted of cycling shorts with a warm camisole and a sweater of some sorts. It was quite a stylish appearance but knowing Chrissy, it shouldn't surprise you. World Breastfeeding Week 2020: From Chrissy Teigen to Ashley Graham, Celebs That Talked Openly About Breastfeeding.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen flaunts her baby bump in style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy and John Legend's adorable family will have a new member in the next few months. Meanwhile, the mum-to-be is taking all the necessary precautions, especially in these scary times. The couple has joined the list of other celebs like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj who are also expecting new additions to their families.

