While the pandemic has made everything dull, we're glad that there are some good things coming our way and one of the cutest announcements to happen recently, has been the news of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting again. The duo confirmed the pregnancy through Legend's new music video of the song "Wild". Also later, Chrissy shared a video of herself on Twitter where she was seen cradling the baby bump and saying, "Look at this third baby shit." Fans of the couple are over the moon with this news. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to kids Luna, 4 and Miles, 2. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Expecting Their Third Child.

The news of baby no 3 for Legend and Teigen has certainly left netizens dancing with joy and we bet fans can't wait to see the family's new addition in Legend's upcoming music videos. The video of his new song "Wild" already features the complete family with the third baby on the way and it'll only get cuter once the bundle of joy arrives and makes its first appearance in one of Legend's melodious numbers. Speaking about how Legend's music videos have been chronicling their life, Teigen said, "We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles. It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter."World Breastfeeding Week 2020: From Chrissy Teigen to Ashley Graham, Celebs That Talked Openly About Breastfeeding.

We are certainly thrilled for the couple on their happy news and to celebrate the same, we take a look at the couple's best pictures together where they truly gave us some amazing family goals.

John and Chrissy's Family Portrait Before Baby No 3!

View this post on Instagram forever! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 29, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

The Couple's Beach Outing With Kids

View this post on Instagram time to go home :( A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

When They Teach Their Kids to Go Glam!

View this post on Instagram tea party! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 7, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

Tucked Together On the Family Couch!

View this post on Instagram dysfunction junction A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

Forget Dancing With the Stars.. This Version of Dancing With Kids is Gold!

The Family That Makes Dress-Up Fun!

These pictures are proof that Chrissy and John are the coolest parents ever and we can't wait for their little bundle of joy to arrive soon and become the perfect addition to this adorable family. Many congratulations to John and Chrissy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).