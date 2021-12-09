Trust Malaika Arora to give you all the feels! The Munni of Bollywood, who's often giving all the major fashion goals, prompted us to take a pause this afternoon when her stylist shared some pictures on her Instagram account. Maneka Harisinghani, who has also styled celebs like Nora Fatehi and Mahira Khan styled Arora for one of her reality TV shows appearances recently and we were all hearts for it. It was a pretty and tempting, red hot look that instantly had our attention. Malaika Arora Looks Hotter Than The Tropics In A Bright Yellow Pleated Gown - View Pics.

Malaika wore a sheer red, lightly embellished gown with a cape attached to it from the house of Naeem Khan. She further styled her hair in prominent curls and picked a pair of silver heels to go with her outfit. Highlighted cheeks, nude eye makeup, soft, nude lips and well-defined brows, completed her look further. While the outfit looked stunning, Malaika certainly amplified its look by letting her personal charm add dollops of wow factor to it. Malaika Arora Is an Ultimate Cutie As She Makes Another Trendy Instagram Reel With Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora for Super Model of the Year 2

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora was recently seen enjoying a short holiday with her actor beau, Arjun Kapoor. The couple set the Instagram on fire with their mushy vacation pictures and were also spotted together at the airport. Arora is currently co-judging Super Model of The Year 2 on MTV.

