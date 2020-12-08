Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to take on Barcelona for his side, Juventus in UEFA Champions League group stage game on late Tuesday night. And if the latest post of his missus is to go by, Ronaldo will have his family rooting for him from the sidelines. Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner and social media personality shared few snaps on Instagram as she flies on a private jet with family and it left people wondering if the folks are off to Barca for the big match.

The 26-year-old model and internet sensation who also happens to be one of the most popular footballer's girlfriend tends to make a buzz with her every post. The latest one is no different in which Georgina is travelling along with her kids. She is a biological mother of Alana Martina with Ronaldo, and a mother figure to Juventus forward's other kids, 10-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., four-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo. Georgina is having a blast on board with the kids as she plays Uno with them, gulps down a glass of drink and also takes a quick nap with daughter cosily under a Christian Dior blanket!

View Georgina Rodriguez's Travel Pics With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina's Dior love is not only limited to the blanket but also reflected in her travel style. The former shop assistant is seen wearing an oversized Christian Dior puffed jacket with hoodie. We headed to Dior's official website to learn more about this jacket, and there we learnt, it is 'Reversible Down Jacket', a blue quilted and double-sided Dior oblique technical taffeta with 'Christian Dior' signature priced USD 4900 (approx. INR 361602). Fancy, isn't it?

The gorgeous model wore this with ripped jeans, v-neck white sweater and stylish winter boots, again from Dior. These are a pair of D-Venture ankle boot, priced at USD 1,350 (approx. INR 99634). Georgina wrapped her hair in a bandana and wore gold hoops and rings to complete her look for the day.

While Georgina did not drop any hint about her destination, fans seem convinced she is off to cheer for her beau along with their kids. Camp Nou in Spain is hosting Barcelona vs Juventus, Group G match on December 9 with kick-off time being 1.30 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST) or 8.00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).