Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sexy Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Shows Off Toned Butt on Women’s Health Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Georgina Rodríguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner and Spanish model, is gracing the cover of Women's Health magazine's latest edition. The 26-year-old posted the magazine cover on her Instagram account while writing, "My first Portuguese cover 🎆." And the glam photoshoot includes curvy model flash her famous butt! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Trick Shot During Juventus Training Session Amuses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (Watch Video).

Georgina is showing off her toned butt in high-waisted bottom and white racerback sports bra. The gorgeous WAG is looking confidently to the camera with one hand on her waist. Now, this pose is said to reflect strong-will and powerful character, something Georgina has successfully nailed it. The sexy slicked back hairstyle is adding more to the drama. We love how the young model has gone for easy brown smokey eyes and nude lips. In fact, the only pop of colour is coming from her red nail paint and with sky blue neckline. We simply loved it. Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hot Girlfriend Bares Her Butt in G-String, Captions The Photo ‘Cloths in the Air’.

She captioned the photo post as: "¡¡¡ Mi primera portada portuguesa 🎆 Pela primeira vez numa capa de revista portuguesa que tem muito a ver com o meu estilo de vida. A Women's Health chega amanhã às bancas de Portugal # [sic]". This translates to, "My first Portuguese cover 🎆. For the first time on a Portuguese magazine cover that has a lot to do with my lifestyle. Women's Health hits the newsstands in Portugal tomorrow."

Georgina Rodriguez Gracing The Cover of Women's Health Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on May 26, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

Georgina and Ronaldo have been together since late 2016. She gave birth to the couple's first child in 2017, a baby girl named Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro. She is also a mother figure to his other three children, nine-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins, daughter Eva Maria Dos Santos and son Mateo Ronaldo. Georgina once stated, "The children are our joy." She has recently sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent Instagram posts and stories. But there has been no confirmation about the new addition to the family in the near future.