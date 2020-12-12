Christmas is just around the corner and you must have already decided a theme for your Christmas party or get-together. However, the celebration of December 25 is incomplete without a Christmas tree at home. Now, while most people focus on the decoration part of it a lot goes into maintaining its freshness, the water, trimming and other ways to make it last longer at home. It may not be a child's play to maintain a healthy and beautiful Christmas tree at home. So if you are willing to keep a fresh Christmas tree fresh and sparkling, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Christmas Tree water

People have different tricks for the Christmas tree water. Usually, after boiling, water one can dissolve one cup of sugar and allow the mixture to cool. Now, this mix can be added at the Christmas tree trunk base along with some fresh, cool plain water. However, while many additives are available for Christmas tree they aren't absolutely necessary. Just remember to add water regularly to your Christmas tree.

Christmas Tree Trimming

Look for minimus amount of brown needles in your tee and find the one from a shady location for a less dried one. Make sure the needles don't fall off. Trimm off a few inches of the trunk.

Christmas Tree Decorations

Christmas ornaments depend highly on the theme you choose to decorate your Christmas tree with. Right from colour-coordinated baubles, "Christmas bulbs", bows, ribbons, lights, "Christmas bubbles" or Santa decoration, you can get them in blown glass, metal, wood, blown plastics, expanded polystyrene or even ceramics. Christmas 2020 Decoration Ideas: How to Make a Wreath and Christmas Bow? Easy Steps and DIY Videos to Dazzle Up Your Halls This Holiday Season.

Tips to Keep Christmas Tree Fresh

Be careful while buying a Christmas tree, make sure it is healthy.

Trim the trunk before placing it in the water.

Keep adding water to the vase holding the tree.

Refrain from keeping the tree around heat so that it doesn't dry out sooner.

