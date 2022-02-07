New Delhi, February 6: Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera were dressed to the nines in designer Punit Balana for the Mehendi ceremony before the wedding. Karishma looked stunning in a yellow bandhani lehenga with a pink tinge, while her would-be husband looked dapper in a block-printed red churidar kurta. Karishma Tanna’s Fiancé Varun Bangera Helping His Ladylove Dry Her Mehendi With Hair Dryer Is The Cutest Video You’ll See Today.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

The lehenga features delicate marodi work and contrast red piping. It has a sleeveless blouse with a deep U neckline, gold embroidery, mirror details, and a back tie with tassels. Karishma accessorised her lehenga with an organza silk dupatta with scalloped gold embroidered borders.

"Karishma's family has a tradition of wearing Bandhej to weddings. We created a beautiful Bandhej lehenga in accordance with Anaita's brief, making it fun, festive, colourful, and playful. We added a lot of tassels and fun elements to the lehenga, as well as a pink element "Punit Balana, the designer, shared his thoughts. "An element from Karishma's lehenga on pink and block print was designed for the groom, Varun," he added further.

