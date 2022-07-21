Popular Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to mark her debut with Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actress will join Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar in the episode and its teaser promises a laughter riot and entertainment already. Samantha became a sensation of some sorts post the success of her song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise but we had our eyes on her already! Yashoda: Hollywood Action Choreographer Yannick Ben Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Action-Thriller.

We started taking cues from Samantha when her sartorial choices became evident to us. With her brilliant team of stylists, Samantha manages to conceptualise different awe-inspiring looks that are definitely a show-stealer. From stunning drapes to co-ord sets and chic dresses, the Rangasthalam actress prefers a variety for her personal closet and never settles for anything ordinary. We personally are a big fan of her wardrobe and there are a few pieces that we are already eyeing. We guess it's time we share those with you. So go ahead and have a look at outfits that we'd like to steal from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wardrobe. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Whose Signature Fashion Spunk Is like No One Else (View Pics).

A Cute Floral Print Dress

A Sucker for Colourblock!

Polka Dots are Forever Favourite

An Organza Saree? Yes Please

Finally, A Slip Dress!

Do you agree with us when we say she's the hottest?

