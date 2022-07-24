Jumpsuits are back in vogue and Janhvi Kapoor is the latest celebrity name who has aced this trend. It is believed that if you are blessed with an hourglass figure, you can nail this design quite easily. Having a waist that is slimmer and hips and chest wider will make you a perfect candidate for wearing a jumpsuit. While many girls don't prefer this silhouette since they don't think as a convenient option, we root for this trend and so do our Bollywood beauties. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Aced Polka Dots Outfits Like a Pro!

From Alia Bhatt who has nailed this design quite a few times to Anushka Sharma, who's another cheerleader, jumpsuits are hugely popular with our B-towners. Time and again, these ladies have picked this design and showed us how to slay in it. While those with a tall frame can easily pull it off, others with a shorter height should also go ahead and explore this pretty design. And just in case you need a helping hand with what kind of jumpsuits to wear, we have a few of our favourites listed below. Have a look. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Aditi Rao Hydari

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rakul Preet Singh

Anushka Sharma

Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt

Now that you have seen these pictures together, whose jumpsuit look is your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

