Deepika Padukone's airport looks are much discussed. From her charming smile which even Alia Bhatt is curious about to her monochrome separates, she likes flaunting her million-dollar smile all while looking so glamorous. Earlier we discussed how Deepika has the prettiest collection of single-coloured co-ord sets and today we are back with yet another interesting piece in her wardrobe. This time, we'll be targeting her charming airport appearances in stunning coats. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

The Padmaavat beauty is obsessed with her trench coats or blazer-like jackets and loves wearing them while travelling. There are tons of appearances of hers where she has flaunted her obsession while also nailing them to the hilt. From beige to blue, from checkered to solids, the options varied but DP managed to make heads turn in all her different looks. With her sleek sunglasses paired with oversized totes and charming heels, Deepika's airport looks are typical but so damn charming. To elaborate more on which, let's take a look at her best avatars in coats! 9 Times Deepika Padukone Proved That She's the Queen of Monochrome Fashion.

Flaunting Her Love for Denim

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Checkered Dreams

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing the Monochrome Fashion Game

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Airport Fashion Done Right

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Love of White

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Deepika Padukone's looks did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

