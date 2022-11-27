Ruffled sarees are in vogue and our Bollywood beauties are making the most of this trend. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty, almost every other actress in the tinsel town is flaunting this design and we are certainly digging all their different looks. Kriti Sanon recently joined the bandwagon and stepped out looking like a million bucks in her white ruffled saree. She was promoting her recent release, Bhediya, in Hyderabad when she picked a ruffled saree for her appearance and looked magnificent in it. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?

Kriti's sheer white ruffled saree was paired with a matching pearl choker and earrings. With highlighted cheeks, pink lips, curled eyelashes and blonde hair tied in a bun, she completed her look further. Kriti's look for the day did remind us of Deepika Padukone from her recent Cannes appearance and we can't seem to get enough of their beautiful designs.

Kriti Sanon

Deepika's white ruffled saree by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla was one of the major highlights of her Cannes appearance. To add a dash of drama to her already dramatic attire, DP accessorised it with a pearl collar and it looked beautiful. She rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes and hair tied in a sleek bun. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Deepika Padukone

Though both are ruffled sarees, there's a slight variation in their designs. So, if given a choice whose ruffled saree will you pick? Will it be Deepika's or Kriti's? Drop your views on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

