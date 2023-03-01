Deepika Padukone loves her sunglasses as much as her beau, Ranveer Singh. That explains why most of her airport appearances will have sunglasses as an added accessory. From oversized frames to classic aviators, Deepika's sunglass cabinet is adorned with a wide of shades and she makes nailing them look so damn easy. With her subtle makeup, open soft hair and sunglasses to match her outfit, she's all set to make everyone fall for her, harder than before. 9 Times Deepika Padukone Proved That She's the Queen of Monochrome Fashion.

One look at Deepika's airport pictures and you're convinced that she loves her sunglasses look. While it serves the purpose of protecting her eyes, it also adds a dash of drama to her look. And while you may think that Ranveer or Karan Johar are the only pioneers of owning a trendy and super chic sunglass collection, then you're highly mistaken folks! Deepika is sure in the race to claim her throne and you never know, she may beat them with her stunning collection in the end. To elaborate more on her pretty and designer frames, let's have a look at her sunglass closet, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Vintage Feels

That's Classic!

Chic Always

Who Else Wants These Red Sunglasses?

Oversize Sunglasses!

Round Sunglasses Look Fun

You Cannot Go Wrong With This Shape

