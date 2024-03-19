Diet Sabya Calls Out Ankita Lokhande for Copying Katrina Kaif; Shilpa Shetty Oozes Hotness in a Black Gown at Awards Night (See Pics)

Diet Sabya called her out, revealing that the Tiger 3 actress first wore the look in 2022. She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in the sexy dress. The actress completed her look with minimal jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Divyanka Tripathi Goes on a Rant After Diet Sabya Called Her Out for Plagiarising Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Iconic Belt! .

Bollywood celebrities and fashion go hand-in-hand. There are times when celebrities have been spotted wearing similar outfits. And an anonymous Instagram account called 'Diet Sabya' has called out these celebrities for copying or taking fashion inspiration from others. As we speak of that, actress Ankita Lokhande recently attended an award show with her husband, Vicky Jain. The actress opted for a sultry black dress with fur. She kept her look minimal. However, it looks like Ankita took some fashion inspiration from none other than Katrina Kaif. Diet Sabya Uses Sidharth Malhotra's Pic to Call Out Celebs Who Don't Tag Brands in Pics Where the Stars Used Their Wardrobe (View Post) .

Diet Sabya Calls Out Ankita Lokhande In Latest Post

Ankita Lokhande and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty also marked her presence at the event. Bollywood's OG fitness enthusiast looked oh-so-hot in a black structured Mulger gown. The actress wore minimal makeup and opted for a swept-black hairstyle to pull off the sexy look.

Shilpa Shetty Stuns In A Black Gown

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. The Indian Police Force actress knows how to slay, and her latest jaw-dropping look is another proof.

