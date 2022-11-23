Diet Sabya recently shared a post of Sidharth Malhotra for their latest criticism. In the caption they shared their thoughts on how Indian celebs don't tag brands that loan them clothes and accessories in their posts. While many thought they made a good point, some others did not like that they used Sidharth's post as an example. Sidharth Malhotra Receives NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award for Shershaah; Actor Tweets Video of Receiving Award From Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

View Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)