Disha Patani needs no reason to woo our hearts. She can decide to pose for sultry pictures and we'd end up ogling at her. For someone who's already tagged as the national crush of India, Disha has millions of followers who are waiting for her uploads and she rarely disappoints. Her recent picture, in particular, is in fact inspiring our personal wardrobe and we think it's the perfect outfit to wear on your weekend brunch dates. Disha Patani is Back to Flaunting her Love for Calvin Klein and Her Recent Picture is Piping Hot.

Disha paired her simple red dress with nothing but black winged eyeliner and coral lips. Her blonde curls perfectly accentuated her outfit and left us wanting for more. With a delicate necklace and earrings to go with, she kept her look simple and fuss-dree. Disha loves her selfies and is pro when it comes to looking sensuous. For someone who has successfully managed to take Bollywood by storm, she's the new hot favourite in the tinsel town and we are looking forward to her future endeavours. Until then, here's raising a toast to her charming self. Who do You Call Ugly? Disha Patani Called 'Ugly' in her School Picture by a Media House and we are Ashamed.

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha's next big release in Radhe with Salman Khan. She also has Ek Villain 2 with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor and KTina under Ekta Kapoor's home production. There are reports that she has signed Yoddha with Shahid Kapoor but official confirmation on the same is awaited.

