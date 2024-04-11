As the festive season approaches, it's time to immerse ourselves in the joyous spirit of Eid. Along with the traditional rituals and celebrations, Eid is also a time to showcase our sartorial elegance and style. Drawing inspiration from Bollywood's glamorous divas, here are five ethnic looks that promise to elevate your Eid fashion game and make you stand out in the crowd. Pakistani Dress Patterns for Eid 2024: From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali, These Celebrity Traditional Looks Will Help You Do Eid-ul-Fitr Fashion Right.

Channel your inner Madhuri with Anarkali suit elegance

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Capture the essence of Madhuri Dixit's grace and poise with a classic Anarkali suit. Opt for vibrant colours like deep reds, royal blues, or rich greens, adorned with intricate embroidery or mirror work. Complete the look with statement earrings, a sleek hairstyle, and subtle makeup to exude elegance and charm.

Embrace Alia's charm in stylish sharara sets

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emulate the youthful charm of Alia Bhatt by donning a stylish sharara set this Eid. Choose a pastel-coloured sharara with delicate embellishments or intricate prints. Pair it with a matching kurta featuring a contemporary neckline or embroidery. Accessorize with jhumkas or statement earrings, and style your hair in soft curls or a chic bun for a trendy yet traditional look.

Timeless sophistication in Deepika's iconic saree style

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's iconic saree looks for a timeless and sophisticated ensemble. Opt for a traditional silk saree in rich hues like maroon, emerald green, or navy blue. Drape it elegantly and pair it with a contrasting blouse featuring intricate detailing or modern cuts. Add statement jewellery such as chandelier earrings or a statement necklace, along with a bold lip colour to make a striking statement.

Glamorous Lehenga Choli inspired by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Embrace Priyanka Chopra's glamorous style with a dazzling lehenga choli ensemble. Choose a heavily embellished lehenga adorned with sequins, beads, or zari work. Pair it with a complementing choli featuring intricate embroidery or a modern silhouette. Complete the look with statement jewellery like a maang tikka, chandelier earrings, and bold makeup for a glamorous and festive vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's signature style with Palazzo Suits

Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Channel Kareena Kapoor Khan's contemporary style with a palazzo suit ensemble. Opt for a flowy palazzo pant paired with a short kurta featuring modern prints or minimalist embroidery. Add a contrasting dupatta for a pop of colour and accessorize with minimal jewellery such as hoop earrings or a sleek bracelet. Style your hair in loose waves or a sleek ponytail for a modern yet elegant look.