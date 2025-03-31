Eid is a time of joy, family gatherings, and vibrant celebrations, and what better way to embrace this festive spirit than by adorning yourself in a gorgeous gharara? This traditional attire, characterised by its flared pants, paired with a stylish kurta, has made a remarkable comeback, especially with the influence of Bollywood actresses who effortlessly elevate this outfit to new heights. Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Outfits to Wear: Elevate Your Ramzan Eid Celebration with Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Traditional Outfits (View Pics).

Ghararas come in a multitude of styles, fabrics, and embellishments, making them an ideal choice for Eid celebrations. Opt for rich brocades or lustrous silks that radiate elegance, or choose lighter fabrics like georgette for a more comfortable yet chic look. Bollywood-inspired ghararas often feature intricate embroidery, sequins, and embellishments that add a touch of glamour, perfect for festive occasions. To check out some of the most stunning ghaghras donned by our Bollywood actresses, keep scrolling.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pair your gharara with a beautifully embroidered dupatta that flows gracefully, ensuring you look stunning from every angle. For added flair, consider accessorizing with statement jewelry pieces—a striking maang tikka or dangling earrings can enhance your overall look and reflect the festive spirit of Eid.

Colors play a significant role during this joyous occasion; vibrant hues like emerald green, royal blue, or rich maroon can make a bold fashion statement. Meanwhile, pastel tones are perfect for a softer, ethereal feel. This Eid, embrace the grace and charm of a gharara, drawing inspiration from the glitz of Bollywood, and celebrate in style while staying true to tradition.

