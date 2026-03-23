In a striking close to Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, actor and Lakme's Gen Z face Aneet Padda commanded the runway as the showstopper for Pero's Grand Finale showcase in Mumbai on March 22, delivering a look that distilled the essence of modern work-life balance into a single, compelling fashion moment. Taking centre stage at the Jio World Convention Centre, Aneet Padda's ensemble, designed by Aneeth Arora for her Fall/Winter 2026 collection titled "Out of Office", captured a refined yet playful narrative. Anchored in a crisp blue-and-white palette, the outfit moved away from conventional office neutrals, instead embracing a serene, almost escapist colour story that reflected both structure and ease. Aneet Padda Shares Unseen 'Saiyaara' BTS Moments with Ahaan Panday, Fans Can't Keep Calm.

Aneet Padda, Showstopper for LFW 2026 Grand Finale - Watch Video:

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The design itself was rich in tactile detail. True to Pero's signature aesthetic, the look incorporated handcrafted textures, including delicate pom-poms and soft fringe elements that added movement and whimsy. These details, layered thoughtfully onto the silhouette, transformed what could have been a restrained ensemble into one that felt expressive and dynamic, without losing its understated elegance. Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Disha Patani, Malavika Mohanan Light Up Runway (See Pics and Video).

Aneet Padda - Lakmē Grand Finale X PÉRO at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 - See Pic:

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Aneet Padda for Pero's Grand Finale at Lakme Fashion Week 2026 - See Pics:

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Aneet Padda's styling reinforced the collection's central theme: a seamless transition from "hustle" to "holiday." The ensemble balanced clean lines with fluid accents, evoking a wardrobe that adapts effortlessly from professional settings to moments of leisure. It was a visual articulation of the modern working woman, grounded yet free-spirited, disciplined yet open to spontaneity. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up on 20 Years in Cinema, Upcoming Film ‘Vvan’ (See Pics and Video).

Earlier in the show, Aneet Padda also opened the presentation in a floral-applique look that set the tone for the collection's handcrafted and playful direction. This opening moment established a visual rhythm that carried through the finale, culminating in her showstopper appearance that brought the narrative full circle.

The Grand Finale also marked the unveiling of the Lakme 9to5 Hya Beach Edit, a beauty line positioned alongside the fashion showcase under the campaign "I Earned It." Together, the collection and the beauty launch celebrated a contemporary ethos, one that recognises ambition while equally valuing rest and self-expression.

The "Out of Office" collection itself reimagined the workplace as both a physical and metaphorical space. With a set design inspired by fluorescent-lit offices and stacks of paperwork, the show gradually transitioned into a more whimsical atmosphere, mirroring the journey from routine to escape.

Aneet Padda on Walking the LFW 2026 Grand Finale

Speaking about the experience, Padda described the showcase as "grounded and freeing," highlighting its emphasis on individuality and rhythm. "Walking the Grand Finale for The House of Lakme with Pero was truly special. It felt like stepping into a story that's both grounded and freeing at the same time. There's a quiet strength in the way this showcase reimagines everyday routines into something more expressive and personal. For me, it wasn't just about walking the runway for Lakme, it was about representing a mindset that values individuality, fluidity, and finding your own rhythm between work and escape. Lakme celebrating this story of the modern working woman is incredibly empowering," she said.

As the curtains fell on the season, the collaboration between Lakme and Pero delivered a cohesive visual story, one that blended beauty innovation with craft-led fashion.

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