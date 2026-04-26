Twenty-seven years after the musical masterpiece Taal captivated audiences, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that a sequel is officially in development. Ghai revealed that the screenplay for Taal 2 is nearing completion, sparking significant excitement among fans of the 1999 cult classic. ‘Taal’ Re-Release: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor’s Film Returns to Theatres on September 27.

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'Taal 2' Script Almost Ready

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, the "Showman" of Bollywood shared that the enduring energy of the original film which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, continues to resonate with younger generations. “I have been facing this question for 15 years, ‘When are you going to make Taal again?’ The energy of that film is so powerful that even Gen-Z is telling me to make it. We have almost completed the script, and we are now thinking this is the right time,” Ghai stated. The director noted that while the subject of Taal appears simple, it is difficult to execute because "purity is very important." He recently teased the project on social media, questioning if a film with "no villain, no sex, and no violence" could find its place in today’s cinematic landscape.

‘Taal 2’ To Feature Fresh Faces

A hallmark of the original Taal was the fresh pairing of Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, who were relatively new to the industry at the time. Ghai believes this "purity" on screen was the secret to the film's success and admitted that his unsuccessful projects in the past were often due to "wrong casting." Regarding the sequel, Ghai suggested he is looking for faces that feel entirely new to the audience. Even as new talents like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make their mark in the industry, Ghai remains cautious about their star status. “Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have already become stars. But in Taal 2, the characters should feel new. It is the need of the character,” he explained. ‘Taal’ Clocks 25 Years: AR Rahman and Subhash Ghai Look Back on the Journey of Creating the Film’s Music at Silver Jubilee Screening (Watch Video)

'Taal 2' Hype Rises After Script Update

The original Taal remains a milestone in Indian cinema, particularly for A.R. Rahman’s legendary soundtrack and Ghai’s grand visual storytelling. The film followed the journey of Mansi (Aishwarya), a folk singer’s daughter who rises to global pop stardom. With the script for the second installment almost finished, the industry is now waiting to see who will be chosen to fill the shoes of the iconic trio. Given Ghai's recent announcement regarding Khalnayak Returns, it appears the filmmaker is focused on reviving his most beloved franchises for a modern audience.

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