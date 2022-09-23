Fall Equinox also known as September Equinox will fall on September 23, 2022. During the equinox the sun is crossing above Earth’s equator, moving from north to south and hence one can feel a shift in the temperature. After the September equinox, the scorching heat will take a break and cooler weather will soon follow. With the fall season officially coming in the country, girls should ditch their short dresses and charming kaftans and replace them with cardigans and sweaters from their wardrobes. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian's Shimmery Gown by Balenciaga at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Fall fashion looks chic if done right and you don't need multiple layering to get it right. With cute sweaters paired with boots or simply picking stylish pullovers, you are set to slay. Fall as a season is all about earthy tones but you can always experiment. There are lots of dull greys and blues that we will usually see but occasionally, there's that one lavender sweater that wins our heart or a classic red cardigan that woos us enough. To elaborate more on fall fashion and how exactly can you style it, we have curated a list of some of our favourite Hollywood celebrities in their fashion best. So go ahead and have a look at their fall fashion ideas. Fashion Face-Off! Priyanka Chopra or Ariana Grande - Who Pulled off this Berta Corset Dress Better?

Jennifer Lopez's Warm Woven Jacket

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian Matching Her Trench Coat With Her Dress

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez's Street Style Look in Fall

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid Giving You Lessons in Layering

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Breaking the Monotony of Her Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bella Hadid and Her Fur Coats

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hailey Bieber Putting Her Love for Oversize Sweaters on Display

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Fall!

