In the much-fashion aware tinseltown, looking impeccable is pretty much a virtue of the job description. Enlisting the precisions of the rising brigade of fashion stylists, celebrities have their moments of edgy, quirky styles and chicness. A dynamic vibe, often celebrities end up sharing styles. One such vibe was shared between Kajol Devgan and Lavanya Rao Tripathi. The ensemble in question was the emblematic Manish Malhotra sequinned saree in midnight blue. While Kajol had sported this look for the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the beginning of 2020, Lavanya took to flaunting the creation for the sangeet festivities of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda at Udaipur in December 2020. Who wore the shimmery saree better?

The individualistic style senses of Kajol and Lavanya come across as strikingly different. While the millennial Lavanya loves being experimental chic with minimal efforts but elevated glam and hair game Kajol has crafted a rather matured and measured fashion arsenal featuring more of ethnix ensembles. Here's a closer look at their style interpretations.

Kajol Devgan

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol teamed the saree with a dainty layered necklace, sleek hair and nude lips. Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Kajol Devgan in Manish Malhotra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lavanya Tripathi

Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Lavanya teamed the saree with a matching toned velvet blouse, statement earrings and a dewy glam. A tasseled overlay added an edgy vibe. Lavanya Tripathi Is Thinking about Nothing in Recent Instagram Post.

Kajol Devgan in Manish Malhotra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Kajol Devgan or Lavanya T

We believe the ladies allowed their Manish Malhotra saree to take centre-stage by opting for a minimal but poignant glam. While Kajol exemplified a measured mood, Lavanya played and showed off an edgy one. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled the Sequined Saree Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Kajol Devgan and Lavanya Tripathi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Upping the game with each appearance is a norm in tinseltown but lending us lessons in keeping it chic and relevant with these varied interpretations, we believe that certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent. So which of these celebrity looks was your favourite? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

