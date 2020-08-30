South actress Lavanya Tripathi says she is not thinking about anything in her latest post on social media. Lavanya took to Instagram, where she posted a picture. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and is looking away from the camera. "Not serious, just thinking about, nothing," she wrote as the caption. Lavanya Tripathi Travels Back to Her Hometown in Dehradun to Meet Her Parents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH". Lavanya Tripathi Shares a Stunning Photo From Her Throwback Photoshoot (View Pic)

Check Out Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Not serious, just thinking about, nothing! #lovemysunshine A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on Aug 30, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

