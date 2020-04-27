Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Kajol in Punit Balana for Devi promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unpretentious and unpredictable, Kajol Devgan is always a hoot! In the stereotype-riddled film industry, Kajol has traversed a long way from those unbothered days to being one of the most sought after fashionistas in her '40s. Earlier this year, we saw Kajol daze us with her elegant saree arsenal that even featured teaming up a saree with a bikini top! Not the one to shy away from experimenting, Kajol keeps us hooked, booked and cooked! She was seen in a short film, Devi alongside an ensemble cast of Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Promoting her stint, Kajol took to enlisting fashion stylist Aastha Sharma's style sensibilities. For the same, Kajol flaunted a spring yellow vibe. It was an ensemble by designer Punit Balana. The maxi dress with its yellow-hued awesomeness sparked an instant wow!

Warm yellows for summer are just the perfect irreplaceable recipe for fashion lovers. Here's how Kajol served hers. Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Promotions – A Series of Resplendent Saree Episodes and a Stunning Beauty Game to Boot!

Kajol Devgan - Springtime Chic

A yellow-toned maxi dress replete with a cape from Punit Balana's Rabari collection featured intricate multi-hued embroidered detailing with mirror work on the bodice. A gold-toned choker from Amrapali, an elegant updo and subtle makeup featuring defined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. Kajol Devgan’s Resort Style Is a Tropical State of Mind!

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen on the silver screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Savitribai Malusare to Ajay Devgan's Tanhaji Malusare. Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.