With New Year around the corner, we bet girls are busy picking the right outfit for their gala nights. And while Christmas demands you to wear red, New Year's eve can be all about blacks and blues. Some dark and deep monochrome outfits that exude all the right vibes. While no girl needs inspiration for the right party outfit, we can still lend you a helping hand with everything that's in vogue or trend currently. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Rhea Chakraborty, Whose Pantsuit Colour Looked More Lovely?

Recently our Bollywood beauties stepped out wearing the perfect LBDs (Little Black Dress) that instantly had our hearts. Let's discuss Atrangi Re actress, Sara Ali Khan's look first. The princess of Pataudi picked a stunning black one-off shoulder LBD from the house of Kalmanovich. We were glad to see Sara finally ditch all her traditional attires and pick something modern, sultry instead. She further styled her outfit with a pair of strappy heels, kohled eyes, contoured cheeks and hair tied in a neat bun.

Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt

Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Sara's had a dramatic shoulder, Alia Bhatt preferred a long train instead. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress who attended the 83 premiere recently, chose a stunning LBD for her outing. The off-shoulder dress had a long train attached to it and Alia rightly styled it by pairing it with a pair of black strappy heels. Nude lips, slightly smoky eyes and blushed cheeks rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Radhika Apte or Mira Rajput, Who Nailed This Saaksha & Kinni Outfit Better? (View Pics).

While the LBDs will forever stay in vogue, we suggest you start investing in a couple of pieces. Now coming to our question, if given a choice, will you pick Sara's or Alia's little black dress as your party outfit? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Sara Ali Khan or Alia Bhatt, Whose Little Black Dress Will You Choose? Sara Ali Khan Alia Bhatt

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).