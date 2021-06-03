In the world of glamour, it's not surprising to see two beauties pick a similar design and give their own touch to it. If Beyonce can wear the same outfit that Deepika Padukone once wore at Cannes, anyone in this world can! While earlier we had celebrities picking similar designs from the same designer house, this time, the scenario is slightly different. Today we have two stunning ladies strutting in style in different colours of the same outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Traditional Purple Outfit Will You Pick?

Radhika Apte wore this stunning blue one-off shoulder dress by Saaksha & Kinni for one of her promotional outings for Ok Computer! The outfit had a ruching effect on one of its sides. The designers like to tag this outfit as an "abstract print, hand micro pleated sari dress." which needs no additional styling. The outfit speaks volumes of itself. Radhika had kept her styling simple with no jewellery, loose wavy hair, bold lips and subtle makeup to go with. She also paired her dress with black heels to go with.

Mira Rajput and Radhika Apte (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Mira Rajput who wore the same design but in shades of red and orange this time. It was for her birthday celebration and the star wife certainly looked elegant in her outfit of the day. Like Apte, Mira too kept her styling extremely simple with slightly heavy eye makeup, nude lips and loose hair. She paired her outfit with metallic flats and looked delightful. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

While we personally think both these ladies are winner, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Radhika Apte or Mira Rajput? Vote for your favourite beauty and let us know the verdict.

