Hollywood's loaded with dapper daddies, right? Right from Thor star Chris Hemsworth to our most handsome, Brad Pitt, there are enough names that will easily fall under this category but it's hard to name all of them. In fact, if we are being honest, Hollywood can easily beat Bollywood when it comes to having a more number of dapper daddies in town. This Father's Day (June 19), we gear up to celebrate these same men who have embraced fatherhood with their adorable munchkins. Father's Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan - Meet the Dapper Daddies of Bollywood!

Every year, the third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father's Day. The day when we share some warm wishes with our dearest daddy and pamper him to the core. While we have already made you aware of all the beautiful messages and greeting that you can share with your beloved father, it's time you meet some handsome daddies of the west. Well, the list was exhaustive so we have kept it short and restricted it to mere 10 names. So please don't blame us if your favourite actor isn't on the list. We love all of them equally! Father’s Day 2022: From Kim Taehyung to J-Hope, Meet Doting Dads of Your Favourite BTS Members on This Yearly Observance.

Brad Pitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 (@bradlve)

Bradley Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Cooper (@bradleycooper__original)

Ryan Gosling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ryangoslingoffical__

Chris Hemsworth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Chris Pratt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Ryan Reynolds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dilf.obsessed

Robert Downey Jr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDJ FILES (@rdj.archives)

Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

John Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

Channing Tatum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatum Tuesday (@tatumtuesday)

So, who among these is your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).