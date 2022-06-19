The joyous occasion of Father's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday the 19th of June. Like every year, fathers are loaded with fantastic surprises and heartfelt gifts. Anyone can father a child, but being a dad takes a lifetime. We are not asked to repay anything in return for all the unconditional love and guidance we have given since childhood. If we discuss the father-son bond, sons learn about being a man primarily by watching their fathers. In 1966, US President Lyndon B Johnson signed a presidential proclamation to officially declare the third Sunday of June as Father's Day.When Is Father’s Day 2022? Date, Significance and History of This Special Day for Super Dads Everywhere!

We have come across movies, songs, poetry, and music that reflect fathers' love for their kids. We see famous celebrity faces revealing their journey and confessing how their dads acted as their pillar of strength during the tough times. On the same note, do you know that the world-famous K-pop group BTS has a different storyline regarding their parents? ARMY is crazy over the looks of all the seven talented boys ruling the Korean music industry! And it is no surprise when you see where their good looks come from. This Father's Day, let's look into where the septet got their motivation to come this far. Scroll to see some wholesome content, and be ready as the pictures will make you go aww! Father’s Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Fatherhood.

1. Kim Taehyung And His Father

BTS' V Father (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2. RM's Parents

RM' Parents (Photo Credits: BTS Fan Page)

3. Suga's Father Mr Yoongi

Suga's Dad in The Right (Photo Credits: BTS Fan Page)

4. Jungkook's Dad

Jungkook's Dad (Photo Credits: BTS Fan Page)

5. Jimin's Father Park Hyun-soo

Jimin's Father Park Hyun-soo In Right (Photo Credits: Twitter)

6. J-Hope's Dad

J-Hope's Father In The Left (Photo Credits: Twitter)

7. Jin's Father

Jin's Father (Photo Credits: BTS Fan Page)

Primarily, Bangtan Boys haven't disclosed many things about their family members in public. But it goes without saying that as young men watch their fathers interact with others, including their partner, they learn about respect, love, responsibilities and the purpose of life. And That's what we admire about BTS. Dad's influence on their son is unmatched. Since the first celebration of Father's Day in 1910, the event has been observed worldwide and across traditions and regions.

