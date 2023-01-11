Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday on January 11. For those who are unaware, Fatima started her acting career very early in Bollywood. She was a child artist who was seen with Kamal Haasan and Tabu in Chachi 420 as their cute daughter. Post the success of Dangal, Fatima starred in other interesting movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo and Thar. While her quest to sign amazing projects is still going very strong, we won't be discussing it any further. Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Welcomes Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal-Starrer.

Fatima's acting and filmography aren't her only identity. We identify her as a fashion connoisseur who believes in being trendy all day, every day. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she likes fashion and has fine taste in it. Her appearances are chic and she pulls off these attires with much elan. From traditional six yards to modern dresses and pantsuits, she has attempted different designs and managed to nail them all effortlessly. She's like a breath of fresh air on the red carpet and a treat for sore eyes. To further elaborate on her chic style file, let's delve into her seven best looks, one outfit at a time. Fatima Sana Shaikh Spreads Awareness About Epilepsy Disorder; Check Out Her Insta Post!

In Summer Somewhere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Label Anushree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Raw Mango

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Payal Singhal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Shantanu & Nikhil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In Neeta Lulla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Happy Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh!

