Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur gets new cast members on the team. Director Meghna Gulzar took to Twitter and announced the news as Sanya Malhotra joins as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw. Meghna wrote, "50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra07 as Silloo Manekshaw and @fattysanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family! Eager to experience this very special journey!"

Check Out Meghna Gulzar's Tweet Below:

50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra07 as Silloo Manekshaw and @fattysanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family! Eager to experience this very special journey! pic.twitter.com/acTJGu4ova — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)