For Alaya F, It’s a Sun Kissed, White Shirt, Denim Shorts Kinda Quarantine Day!

Earlier this year, this millennial charmed the socks off us with her intriguing on-screen presence and oodles of off-screen sassiness. She debuted opposite stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman garnering accolades for her fireball of a performance. Amid the ongoing lockdown, Alaya has taken to making the most of it. From cooking a healthy breakfast, drawing, giving us a makeup tutorial to regaling us with her TikTok shenanigans, Alaya has been a sheer delight to her heady Instagram followers of 744k. A recent post saw her basking in the sunset in her balcony dressed casually but impeccably! On the fashion front, the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman saw her team up with Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell and pull off a style coupe featuring homegrown and affordable fashion labels. Not the one to dabble in luxe labels but retain a relatable vibe in all her styles, Alaya is intent on carving her niche in the fashion and label riddled industry! Additionally, she notched up the fashion game with a brilliant but subtle beauty game in tow.

Alaya F, with a legacy, demeanour and style to boot is a stunner and she knows it! But allowing her work to speak for her, Alaya is a refreshing young talent to reckon with! Here's a closer look at her quarantine stay at the home style! Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

Alaya F - Quarantine Style

An oversized white shirt was teamed with a pair of faded denim shorts. A dainty necklace, pulled back high ponytail, wispy eyebrows and glossy pink lips completed her look. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F Sunset Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.