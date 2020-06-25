Gauahar Khan is a certified style cynosure. A former supermodel who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 7 win and subsequent on-screen exuberance, Gauahar never misses the fashion mark. An engaging on-screen exuberance and exception dancing skills as seen in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania are all worthy testimonies. Fashion-wise, Gauahar has channelled her innately sartorial sensibilities into her fashion label, Gauahargeous. As someone with such a keen eye, Gauahar often styles herself but relies on fashion stylist Devki Bhatt as the mood demands. But what really sets her apart is her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence. A recent stay-at-home, stay chic vibe featuring an ethnic ensemble had us hooked. Needless to say, she channelled it with oodles of simplicity.

As an extension of the Eid Al-Fitr festivities, here's a closer look At Gauahar's style. Gauahar Khan Shows Why and How Black Is Beautiful!

Gauahar Khan - Ethnic Chic

A yellow printed kurta set by Vintage Love was teamed with wedges by Cinderella. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed look. When Gauahar Khan Looked Like a Floral Dream for Eid Al-Fitr Festivities!

Gauahar Khan Ethnic Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the mockumentary, The Office, the Indian adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name for Hotstar's new label Hotstar Specials.

