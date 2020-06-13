When Gauahar Khan Looked Like a Floral Dream for Eid Al-Fitr Festivities!

Gauahar Khan, the model turned actress is revered by her heady fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram for her shenanigans that include an effortless style. Innately sartorial, a perfect testimony of this culmination being her fashion label, Gauahargeous, Gauahar styles her own looks most of the time. Her former stint as a supermodel is elevated by other virtues like being an exceptional dancer. Gauahar Khan cemented her place as an exceptional actress with an engaging screen presence in films like Ishaqzaade and cameos in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She consciously steered clear of the stereotypical bracket of acting and rose to fame with her big win in Bigg Boss 7. The Eid Al- Fitr 2020 festivities saw her take on a floral printed sharara set from the homegrown label, Monk and Mei.

What sets Gauahar apart is her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence. As the gorgeous Gauahar spun a splendid style story, here's how she aced it. Wait, What! Did Gauahar Khan Give the Classy White Shirt-Blue Denim a Contemporary Chic Desi Twist?

Gauahar Khan - Spring Chic

Gauahar took to a block-printed floral sharara set by Monk and Mei worth Rs. 7,499 featuring a grey and pink gharara, kurta complete with an organza dupatta. Juttis, delicate earrings, wristwatch, bangle, subtle glam and open sleek hair completed her look. Gauahar Khan Birthday Special: 3 Times The Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shut Down Trolls!

Gauahar Khan in Monk and Mei for Eid Al-Fitr 2020 celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the mockumentary, The Office, the Indian adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name for Hotstar's new label Hotstar Specials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).