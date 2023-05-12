TV beauty Gauahar Khan is expecting her first child with hubby Zaid Darbar. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and announced their pregnancy in December 2022. Ever since Khan is busy flaunting her baby bump in style. From airport appearances to formal events like Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party, Gauahar Khan is always a step ahead when it comes to her maternity style file. She is busy picking some typical but charming designs that will instantly strike a chord with all the expecting mothers. Pregnant Gauahar Khan Slams Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's Comment on Ramzan Fasting.

Recently, Khan took the opportunity to slay in her emerald green Anarkali at an Iftaar party. And her choice of outfit for the night prompted us to take some notes of her maternity fashion game. One look at Gauahar's Instagram account and you're convinced that the mum-to-be is dishing out some fashion goals with all her stunning and terrific choices. Blessed with her tall frame, she is pulling off all these stunning looks with much elan. And what's even better? Her looks can be easily attempted even by a commoner. So, without wasting any more time, let's check out Gauahar Khan's maternity wardrobe. Pregnant Gauahar Khan Dances With Zaid Darbar at Her Fun-Filled Baby Shower Ceremony (Watch Video).

All Things Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

In Some Tropical Mood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Packing a Floral Punch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

She Loves Her Indian Suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Looks Prettiest in Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Boss Lady Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Mumma Knows How to Slay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Are you taking some notes from her maternity style file?

