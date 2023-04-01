Gauahar Khan recently slammed Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber after they made a comment on fasting during Ramzan. The Hollywood stars were recently seen making fun of the Holy month. "I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly." Justin said in an interview. To which, Gauahar took to her Insta stories and called the celebrity couple 'dumb'. Mom-To-Be Gauahar Khan Looks Radiant in These First Baby Bump Pics!

Gauahar Khan Slams Justin and Hailey Bieber:

Gauahar Khan Instagram

