Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to welcome their first child. A grand baby shower was hosted for the mom-to-be for which the couple’s family members and close friends from the industry were seen in attendance. A video from the event has gone viral and it shows the parents-to-be doing a happy dance before slicing the cake. Pregnant Gauahar couldn’t contain her happiness as she grooved to Cliff Richard’s “Congratulations” song along with her hubby dearest. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Are Expecting First Child! Couple Shares the Good News Via Cute Video – WATCH.

Gauahar Khan Baby Shower Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

