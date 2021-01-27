Airport styles are all about comfort, more so now in these changed new normal times. Dropping in a perfect airport look was Gauahar Khan. She cut a fabulous picture at the Dubai airport by keeping it comfortable and neat with the combination of a white top with blue athleisure set by Bert all whilst upping the vibe with kicks and sunnies. She is known for her chic style game and js innately sartorial - a vibe that resulted into her maiden fashion venture, Gauahargeous. Often, she styles her own looks but dolls up as the occasion demands with her fashion stylist Devki Bhatt. We believe that her stint as a supermodel allows her this keen perception of fashion. Also an exceptional dancer and a fine actor Gauahar has never fallen prey to the stereotypical bracket of acting and rose to fame with her big win in Bigg Boss 7. Her affable charm and a whiff of subtle confidence is why the gorgeous Gauahar Khan is our #GirlCrush. The snazzy athleisure set has all the bearings of high-end luxurious fashion and teaming them with a white tee gives the airport look a cool girl vibe.

Demonstrating us how to rope in functional athleisure and ace equal parts of chicness and elegance, here is a closer look at Gauahar’s airport avatar! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Made For Each Other At Their Waleema Ceremony And We Can't Look Away.

Gauahar Khan - Athleisure Chic

The Ubiquity set worth Rs.3,399 was layered over a basic white tee. White kicks, sunnies, textured hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And Its Lovely.

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauahar was seen as a Senior in Bigg Boss 14 for the first two weeks. She was also seen as Riya Pahwa in The Office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).